Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$0.97. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 36,357 shares traded.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Inovalis S.A. bought 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,760.00. Insiders acquired a total of 160,500 shares of company stock worth $140,408 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

