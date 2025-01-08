BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 282,123 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 282,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,177,989.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,615,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,953,705.80. The trade was a 0.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 106,617 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $795,362.82.

On Monday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 279,479 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,118.55.

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 69,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $533,350.35.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 355,173 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $2,795,211.51.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 185,716 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $1,498,728.12.

On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $757,493.52.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $2,123,186.72.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $537,796.92.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $702,057.60.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 356,372 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

