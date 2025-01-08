Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.67. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 9,501 shares trading hands.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men’s and women’s footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men’s and women’s leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

