IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.84 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 158 ($1.97). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.90), with a volume of 830,054 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($4.05) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £139.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

