Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Frank M. Svoboda Sells 13,448 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $1,513,706.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,786.88. This represents a 41.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Globe Life by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $15,483,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

