IXICO (LON:IXI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 510 shares changing hands.

IXICO Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.04 million, a PE ratio of -312.50, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insider Activity at IXICO

In other IXICO news, insider Mark Warne acquired 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,373.30 ($2,960.70). Also, insider Grant Nash acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($38,922.16). 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IXICO

IXICO is a fast growing and profitable medical data analytics company, providing data management and advanced analytics to the pharmaceutical clinical trials market. Established in 2004 and listed as a public company in October 2013, IXICO has firmly established itself as a trusted partner to the global pharmaceutical industry developing new therapies for neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease.

Our purpose is to advance medicine and human health by turning data into clinically meaningful information, providing valuable new insights in neuroscience.

