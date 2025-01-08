Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and traded as high as $52.71. Hitachi shares last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 101,570 shares traded.
Hitachi Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.
Hitachi Company Profile
Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hitachi
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.