Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and traded as high as $52.71. Hitachi shares last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 101,570 shares traded.

Hitachi Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

