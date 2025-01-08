Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and traded as high as $101.50. Q2 shares last traded at $98.21, with a volume of 616,620 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

Get Q2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Q2 Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $57,512.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,392.95. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $442,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 223,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,690,364. This represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $3,061,035. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Q2 by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 5,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Q2 by 988.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Q2 by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Q2 by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 140,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.