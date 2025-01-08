iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and traded as high as $46.24. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 655,716 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $259.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 229,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 106,340 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 77,384 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

