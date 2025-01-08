Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Jeffrey William Henderson Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,986.11. This trade represents a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 828.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

