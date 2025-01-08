Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider James C. Hamilton Sells 32,729 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $648,688.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,458.04. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

