Dawn Lorraine Farrell Purchases 10,550 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 10,550 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$47.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,689.15.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$47.50 on Wednesday. ATCO Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$35.56 and a 52-week high of C$50.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on ATCO from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.10.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

