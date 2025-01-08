Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,840.60. This trade represents a 19.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Laura Shawver sold 97,244 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,318,628.64.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Laura Shawver sold 14,772 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $203,115.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPRY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 38,927 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 45,755 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 653,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 288,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,603,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.