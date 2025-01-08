Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Frederic E. Mccoy Sells 4,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.73.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Jabil by 135.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

