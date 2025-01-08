NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.73.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 203.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

