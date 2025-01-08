Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith Sells 3,080 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.8 %

Teradyne stock opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.29 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TER

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.