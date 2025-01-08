Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Sells 187,500 Shares of Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $391,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 865,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,485.36. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $200,625.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $200,625.00.

Solid Power Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. State Street Corp increased its position in Solid Power by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Power by 71.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 115.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Solid Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

