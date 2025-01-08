Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.