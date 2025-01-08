Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CFO Sells 5,579 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,477.20. This represents a 16.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.1 %

QSR opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.09 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,907,000 after purchasing an additional 536,124 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,732,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,398,000 after buying an additional 773,783 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,543,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,678,000 after buying an additional 518,795 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,144,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,615,000 after buying an additional 169,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,744,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,554,000 after acquiring an additional 227,203 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

