Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 15,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,098,041.88. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, January 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $1,057,050.00.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $342.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $28.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LWAY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $679,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

