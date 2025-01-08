Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.55. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.54.
About Sotherly Hotels
