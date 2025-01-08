Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Gentherm Stock Down 0.4 %

THRM opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at $576,490.74. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Quarry LP grew its position in Gentherm by 952.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 134.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 8.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

