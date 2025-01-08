Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

