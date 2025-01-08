Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a one year low of $56.46 and a one year high of $90.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $859.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.91 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 5,025.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 12.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

