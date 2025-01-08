DENTSPLY SIRONA’s (XRAY) In-Line Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 178,639 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after buying an additional 1,244,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $240,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

