Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

