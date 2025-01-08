Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

NYSE:HPP opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $388.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 437,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,202.03. The trade was a 12.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.4% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

