Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 268,932 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. This represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,343 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $70,055.70.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 218,566 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

