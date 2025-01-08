Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Daniel J. Englander Sells 235,480 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

