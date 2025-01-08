Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells 191,096 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 191,096 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $6,818,305.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,230,255.68. The trade was a 21.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, Sumit Singh sold 571,903 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $19,742,091.56.
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,490,635.00.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,312,732.50.
Chewy Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 166.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after buying an additional 2,497,689 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $40,798,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 975,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
