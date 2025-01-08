FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $372.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.96.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $275.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.54. FedEx has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $9,226,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $132,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

