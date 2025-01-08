Getty Images’ (GETY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $7.70 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 48,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,706,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,312,013.50. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $72,056.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,825.60. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,266,876 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 466,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Images by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 88,533 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

