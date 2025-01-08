TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -279.97 and a beta of 2.24.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,935.80. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,847,231.83. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,358 shares of company stock worth $781,497. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 30.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

