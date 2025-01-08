Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.53%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,469,540.70. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $281,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,617.18. The trade was a 11.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,897,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile



Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

