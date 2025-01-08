Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $457.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $450.00 to $457.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.43.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $428.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.42. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

