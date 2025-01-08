Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $428.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.42. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after buying an additional 335,914 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,069,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,380,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

