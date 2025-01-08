Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $78.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

