ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,968 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth about $6,875,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ENI by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 146,431 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
