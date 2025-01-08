ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get ENI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENI

ENI Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

NYSE E opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ENI has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $33.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,968 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth about $6,875,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ENI by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 146,431 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.