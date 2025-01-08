OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Stock Up 4.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of OPK opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,536,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,932,998.43. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,304,255 shares of company stock worth $2,024,605. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in OPKO Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 48,706,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 876,272 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,061,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $1,083,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.