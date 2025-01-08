The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a $125.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.15.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $122.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

