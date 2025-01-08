Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $466.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 23.63 and a current ratio of 23.63. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $409.22 and a fifty-two week high of $616.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.16.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 36.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credit Acceptance news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.90, for a total transaction of $270,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,420.70. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 30.5% during the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 228,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,235,000 after buying an additional 53,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 18.7% during the third quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 116,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 22.7% during the second quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 98,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

