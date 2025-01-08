Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.15 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $879.25 million, a PE ratio of -110.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.27. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,456,000 after buying an additional 1,037,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 428,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 243,542 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $3,994,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,402 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

