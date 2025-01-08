Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Kemper Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64. Kemper has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 114.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 5,590.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Kemper by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

