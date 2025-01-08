Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Shares of ACTG stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.52. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.
In other news, Director Isaac T. Kohlberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,582.18. This trade represents a 17.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.
