Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.52. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

Insider Transactions at Acacia Research

In other news, Director Isaac T. Kohlberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,582.18. This trade represents a 17.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

About Acacia Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Acacia Research by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 113,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acacia Research by 15.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,772,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 233,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

