Steve Schuller Sells 5,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,461.30. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Frontier Group Price Performance
ULCC stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.95 and a beta of 2.32. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on ULCC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 251.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.