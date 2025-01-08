Steve Schuller Sells 5,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,461.30. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frontier Group Price Performance

ULCC stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.95 and a beta of 2.32. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 251.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Articles

