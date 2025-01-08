Daniel William Moore Sells 895 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,131.95. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel William Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $55,104.00.

Shares of GME stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.18 and a beta of -0.02. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.68 million. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 22.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,322,000 after buying an additional 646,488 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GameStop by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 138,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 58,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

