Daniel William Moore Sells 895 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,131.95. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Daniel William Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $55,104.00.
GameStop Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of GME stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.18 and a beta of -0.02. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GME
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 22.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,322,000 after buying an additional 646,488 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GameStop by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 138,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 58,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GameStop
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.