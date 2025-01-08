Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $24,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,920,467 shares in the company, valued at $36,213,790.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $24,540.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $21,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $22,100.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GYRE opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $27.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Featured Stories

