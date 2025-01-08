Robert G/ Brown Sells 11,000 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $21,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,456,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,245.76. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, December 21st, Robert G/ Brown sold 9,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Robert G/ Brown sold 21,221 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $51,991.45.

On Thursday, October 24th, Robert G/ Brown sold 3,839 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $9,290.38.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert G/ Brown sold 43,834 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $106,078.28.

On Friday, October 18th, Robert G/ Brown sold 162,454 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $389,889.60.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Robert G/ Brown sold 800 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $1,936.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Robert G/ Brown sold 2,100 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $5,082.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $230,607.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert G/ Brown sold 1,975 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $4,799.25.

SPAR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SPAR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

About SPAR Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 199.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Featured Stories

