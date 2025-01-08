Thomas N. Schmitt Sells 637 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 637 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $30,454.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,965.52. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

