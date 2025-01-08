Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

VLRS opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.89 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 446,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 105,570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $1,338,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

